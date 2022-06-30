Last week, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade removed constitutional protections for abortion access that had been in place for nearly 50 years and shocked people throughout the nation.

Abortion will remain legal in Maine, which has some of the strongest abortion rights laws in the country.

We invited you to call and leave us a voicemail of your thoughts and reactions following the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Dozens of you called to express emotions from sadness and frustration to joy and triumph.

We’ve compiled some of the responses in the video above.