BREWER – Kathy Corey has been re-elected as the chair of the Northern Light Health Board of Directors for a third one-year term. The election was held during the board’s annual meeting on June 15. Corey is the former owner of the now employee-owned, Day’s Jewelers. She previously served on the Northern Light Inland Hospital Board of Trustees.

“I look forward to continuing my work as the chair of the board of directors,” Corey said. “The collaborative work with Northern Light Health’s leadership team to continue delivering high-quality care to the communities we serve throughout Maine is especially rewarding.”

Corey

In addition to electing the annual Slate of Corporators as well as the annual slate of Directors, the board of directors also elected John Ryan, Esq. to serve as vice chair. He currently serves as executive vice president and chief counsel at Temple University Health System. Previously Ryan served as general counsel to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He began his legal career as an assistant district attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law and New York University. He and his wife reside in Philadelphia.

During the meeting the Board of Directors recognized the service and contributions of outgoing Directors Jay Reynolds, MD, and James Donnelly before welcoming James Fullwood, DPM as a new director on the board. Dr. Fullwood is a board-certified podiatric foot and ankle surgeon in the department of specialty services providing all facets of foot and ankle care at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital. Dr. Fullwood will serve as the physician member of the Sebasticook Valley Hospital active medical staff for a single three-year term.

Earlier in the day, the annual meeting of the Northern Light Health corporators was also held, where they heard from senior leaders and approved both the slate of corporators and the Northern Light Health slate of board directors.



A complete list of the directors and the corporators can be found at https://northernlighthealth.org/About-Us/Governance.