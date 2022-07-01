Healthy Acadia invites you to explore the mindful, restorative practice of “Tai Chi for Health” through their free, virtual and in-person class offerings. “Tai Chi for Health” classes introduce gentle movements that promote improved health through the integration of both mind and body.

Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and wellbeing through slow, smooth and continuous mind-body exercises. While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, the courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and levels of physical ability.

This summer Healthy Acadia is offering a full roster of both beginner and intermediate level tai chi classes. Classes meet for one hour per week for eight weeks. While all classes are free, donations are suggested and appreciated. Pre-registration is required.

In-person courses:

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention, Tuesdays, July 12 to Aug. 30 10 to 11 a.m.

Ellsworth Marine Park Gazebo

Beginners Yang 24, Tuesdays, July 12 to Aug. 30 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ellsworth Marine Park Gazebo

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention, Tuesdays, July 7 to Sept. 1*, 10 to 11 a.m., Meadow View Apartments in Ellsworth. *No class Aug. 11.

Online courses:

Intermediate Yang 24, Mondays, July 11 to Aug. 29 10 to 11 a.m.

Intermediate Sun 73, Mondays, July 11 to Aug. 29 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis; Tai Chi for Arthritis 2, Tuesdays, July 12 to Aug. 30 2 to 3 p.m.

Beginners Yang 24, Wednesdays, July 13 to Aug. 31 10 to 11 a.m.

While all classes are free, donations are suggested and appreciated. Visit https://forms.gle/4wbqELSh4DpYXZE96 to register for any of Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health courses. Once your registration is complete, you will receive the login information (for online courses) via the email address you provided.

For more information, please contact Nina Zeldin at 207-479-1206 or nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization that works to vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s efforts to address food insecurity, and other health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.