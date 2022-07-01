A car passes Portland's Monument Square on Nov. 8, 2021. Several city fees are going up with the new fiscal year, including for  a round of golf and launching a boat. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — With the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, residents will see many city fees increasing, including hikes for garbage disposal, parking and golf.

Here’s a roundup of what will be more costly in the second half of 2022.

Trash bags will now cost $1.75 per 15-gallon bag, going up a quarter from $1.50. Likewise, a 30-gallon bag is increasing from $3 to $3.50.

The sanitary sewer rate is changing from $11.80 to $12.30 per hundred cubic feet of waste. The stormwater rate is increasing to $7.50 per 1,200 square feet of impervious surface area, up from the current $7.25.

Parking meter rates in the downtown area bounded by Middle, Pearl, and Commercial streets to Union Street are being hiked to $2.50 per hour, up $0.50 from $2. Monthly parking fees in city-owned garages are increasing $10 per month from $130 to $140.

Parks and Recreation Department fees for boat launching, athletic facility rentals, cemeteries, pool rentals, golf and summer camps are all going up as well.

Troy R. Bennett

Troy R. Bennett is a Buxton native and longtime Portland resident whose photojournalism has appeared in media outlets all over the world.