PORTLAND, Maine — With the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, residents will see many city fees increasing, including hikes for garbage disposal, parking and golf.

Here’s a roundup of what will be more costly in the second half of 2022.

Trash bags will now cost $1.75 per 15-gallon bag, going up a quarter from $1.50. Likewise, a 30-gallon bag is increasing from $3 to $3.50.

The sanitary sewer rate is changing from $11.80 to $12.30 per hundred cubic feet of waste. The stormwater rate is increasing to $7.50 per 1,200 square feet of impervious surface area, up from the current $7.25.

Parking meter rates in the downtown area bounded by Middle, Pearl, and Commercial streets to Union Street are being hiked to $2.50 per hour, up $0.50 from $2. Monthly parking fees in city-owned garages are increasing $10 per month from $130 to $140.

Parks and Recreation Department fees for boat launching, athletic facility rentals, cemeteries, pool rentals, golf and summer camps are all going up as well.