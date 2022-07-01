BANGOR – Haley Ward, Inc. is pleased to announce organizational changes to reflect the growth of the company and to continue operational success for its employees and clients.

As of July 1 Travis Noyes, PE will be promoted to the role of chief operating officer of Haley Ward. He will report to Denis St. Peter, PE, president & CEO. Noyes will supervise the five technical service line directors of the company as well as Marketing Director Jessamine Pottle, CSPM.

This is an exciting time for Haley Ward as Noyes is the first COO for the 44-year-old company. He has helped implement numerous strategies that have supported the growth of Haley Ward including acquisitions, internal processes, continued education, and technology that have enhanced the company’s services to clients and increased employee engagement. He will remain the principal-in-charge of engineering projects and be engaged with clients in a variety of manners.

“Travis has led our Engineering Division for nearly 15 years and in addition to other significant company-wide contributions, he worked with our amazing employees to expand our service offerings in that time from civil and structural engineering to include mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineering as well as supplementing these building services to include architecture,” said St. Peter. “Creating a COO position in our company is an essential strategic step to support our continued growth. Travis’ COO role will help us maintain our empowering culture to attract and retain talented employees and to maintain the quality of our services to our clients. During the past 15 years that Travis and I have worked together, he has worked very hard to develop the necessary business acumen and desired leadership skills of a COO, and I am confident that his abilities will lead to the continued operational successes of our company as we proceed to grow.”

In addition to the COO position, Haley Ward is announcing organizing the engineering division into three technical service lines. Scott Miller, PE will be promoted to municipal infrastructure director and Brian Milisci, PE will be promoted to land development director. The company is currently seeking an energetic and experienced building design director to supervise the structural engineering, MEP, and architectural disciplines. Noyes will supervise these three service line directors as well as the Environmental Service Line Director John Pond, CWWO/RSP, and the Survey Service Line Director Jeff Teunisen, PLS.

Noyes said, “I’m excited about this transition as it means that our growth is continuing to provide more leadership opportunities across the company. Scott and Brian are role models for our established and emerging leaders and have the experience and capabilities to help clients reach their goals. John and Jeff have been very effective in their leadership, and I look forward to my new role in directly supporting them, their teams, and our clients’ successes.”

Maynard, Massachusetts-based Miller is familiar to many clients and the partners due to his nearly 40 years of municipal infrastructure experience throughout New England. “Two and a half years ago, I sold my company and its 123-year of history to Haley Ward and have not been disappointed. In fact, I have been impressed by their strategy to grow, provide new opportunities to our employees, and empower all of us to serve our clients. This is one more instance where employees and clients will benefit from a larger company while keeping the culture and maintaining the benefits associated with smaller firms,” said Miller.

Milisci is one of the former partners of Whitman & Bingham Assoc. in Leominster, Massachusetts, which was acquired by Haley Ward in 2021. He has 36 years of experience in civil engineering projects and had previously worked at a very large engineering firm prior to becoming a partner at WBA. “I am excited to expand my role by using my experience and expertise in site development projects to assist more of our employees and clients achieve their goals. With my previous experience at a much larger firm, I can help advise our team on ways to minimize unnecessary bureaucracies and to optimize empowering approaches as we continue to grow.”

There are additional promotions with these changes that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Haley Ward is an employee-owned professional engineering, environmental and surveying consulting firm with approximately 140 employees in Maine, Massachusetts, and Florida. Learn more at www.haleyward.com.