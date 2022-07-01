Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

There is a gem of a Shakespeare production being performed outside over on Deer Isle. If people struggled understanding a Shakespeare production, here is an opportunity to clearly understand his humor and clever use of language.

The director and lively crew are offering a laugh-out-loud production of “Much Ado About Nothing.” Many of Shakespeare’s plays are complicated but “Much Ado About Nothing” is a simple straightforward case of deceit and redemption. A truly funny love story.

This is the best Shakespeare production I have attended. It is well worth the trip. It is playing until July 17. Check it out at operahousearts.org.

John Poulin

Ellsworth