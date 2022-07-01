Camden’s Cole Anderson is going to have to shoot one of the best rounds of his life on Friday if he is going to make the cut at The Ascendant presented by Blue Korn Ferry Tour tournament after he shot a three-over-par 75 in Thursday’s first round at the TPC Colorado course in Berthoud, Colorado.

Anderson was the only amateur in the field of 156 golfers and was tied for 126th.

He will have to shoot a score significantly under par on Friday to make the cut and advance to the weekend of the 72-hole tournament.

He earned the right to play in the tournament after finishing tied for third in the Live and Work in Maine Open Korn Ferry event last weekend at the Falmouth Country Club.

The top 25 finishers in a Korn Ferry Tournament earn a spot in the next tournament.

more on cole anderson Camden amateur Cole Anderson ties for 3rd in Korn Ferry golf tournament The 21-year-old Florida State golfer impressed in his first major pro tournament at the Falmouth Country Club.

He shared the lead with eventual winner Pierceson Coody from Texas after three rounds at 15-under-par 198 but shot a one-over-par 72 on Sunday to wind up with a 14-under-par 270.

He had 21 birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey during his four rounds.

On Thursday in Colorado, Anderson had four bogeys and a birdie.

He bogeyed the par-four fourth, ninth and 11th holes and the par-three 16th hole while collecting his birdie on the par-four sixth hole.

The Florida State golfer was hoping to finish in the top 25 again and earn another berth in the next event, which will be the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at the Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Illinois, on July 14-17.

Coody shot a three-under-par 69 and was in contention.

Anderson finished tied for 40th among 169 golfers at the NCAA Division I golf championships.