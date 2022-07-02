Camden’s Cole Anderson shot a two-over-par 74 on Friday in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendant presented by Blue tournament at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colorado, and missed the cut.

Anderson, one of two amateurs in the field, had shot a three-over-par 75 on Thursday and his two-day total of five-over-par 149 missed the cut by six shots.

Golfers had to shoot one-under-par 143 or better to move on to play the weekend.

Anderson had three bogeys and a birdie on his round on Friday after registering four bogeys and a birdie on Thursday.

Co-leaders Ryan McCormick and Dawson Armstrong were both 10-under-par 134 following Friday’s round.

Anderson secured the right to play in the Colorado tournament after finishing tied for third in the Live and Work in Maine Open Korn Ferry event last weekend at the Falmouth Country Club.

The top 25 finishers in a Korn Ferry Tournament earn a spot in the next tournament.

Anderson and eventual winner Pierceson Coody from Texas shared the lead after three rounds at 15-under-par 198 but Anderson shot a one-over-par 72 on Sunday to wind up with a 14-under-par 270.

He had 21 birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey during his four rounds.

Former University of Texas All-American Coody, who guided the Longhorns to the NCAA Division I title a month ago, made the cut in Colorado by shooting a two-under-par 142 through two rounds.

Anderson, who plays his college golf at Florida State University, finished tied for 40th among 169 golfers in the NCAA Division I Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The 21-year-old Anderson is a three-time state Class A individual champion from Camden Hills High School in Rockport.

He won back-to-back Maine Amateur Golf Tournament titles in 2019 and 2020 but he did not play in it a year ago.

Topsham’s Caleb Manuel won it last year.

This year’s event will be on July 12-14 at the Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk.