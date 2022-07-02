First-year University of Maine football coach Jordan Stevens has added two assistant coaches.

Jimmy Walsh, a 2016 Bates College graduate who served as a special teams assistant at Football Bowl Subdivision Rice University in Houston this past fall, and former UMaine player Spencer Carey have joined the coaching staff.

Walsh is the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Carey will coach the outside linebackers.

Walsh is replacing Jared Keyte, who was promoted to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Walsh had spent the 2020 season as the co-special teams coordinator and running backs coach at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Walsh had previously been the outside linebackers coach at Springfield College and was promoted to special teams coordinator.

He earned a master’s degree in education from Springfield in 2020.

In 2019, Springfield tied for the Division III lead in return touchdowns with four and it led the conference in blocked punts and kickoff return average.

He began his coaching career as the cornerbacks coach at Bates after spending a season as the defensive backs and wide receivers coach at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

Carey, a former All-State safety and Fitzpatrick Award semifinalist at Fairfield’s Lawrence High School, was the defensive quality control coach at Harvard University last fall.

Carey spent June 2019 to May 2021 as the defensive backs coach and video coordinator at Bates.

Carey started his college coaching career at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, working with the outside linebackers.

When he was at UMaine, he played safety for three seasons and spent one season apiece as a wide receiver and outside linebacker.

He was a four-year starter on four special team units.

He graduated from UMaine with a degree in kinesiology and physical education in 2017.