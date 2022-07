Police in Augusta have located five residents who were reported missing last week, according to CBS 13.

Police said Mawj Al Hilfi, 28, female; Zainab Al Hilfi, 9, female; Assent Al Hilfi, 8, female; Mohammed Al Hilfi, 4, male; Abbes Al Hilfi, 4, male have are safe, and the family members have been notified.

The residents were reported missing on Friday July 1 after police responded to suspicious activity on Glenwood Drive.