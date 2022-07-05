WINDHAM — A special Mass in honor of their patron saint, a procession, and an outdoor festival will draw parishioners and community members to Windham on July 15-16 for the second annual St. Anthony of Padua Festival.

The festival, which will be held on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on 919 Roosevelt Trail, was initially held last summer to celebrate the formation of St. Anthony of Padua Parish (Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, St. Anne Church in Gorham, St. Anthony of Padua Church in Westbrook, Our Lady of Sebago Chapel in East Sebago). It was so heavily attended and successful that parish leadership decided to make it an annual occurrence.

“It’s wonderful meeting everybody from the other churches on a more personal, casual level,” said Carol Kennie, one of the festival organizers. “It’s amazing the talent, the interest, and the enthusiasm that we have from everyone.”

A special Mass honoring St. Anthony followed by a procession to the St. Anthony Shrine will be held on Friday, July 15, at 6 p.m. The festival itself is set for Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a Mass (4 p.m.) and a festival closing dinner (5 p.m.). The festival will feature live music; booths with handmade items, jewelry, and books; a silent auction with items such as bicycles, kayaks, and a homemade quilt; a yard sale; raffles; and lots of food, including Luigi’s Italian Foods, homemade meatball sandwiches, clam cakes, fried dough, hamburgers and hotdogs, and pizza. You can also buy a s’mores kit and roast them over a fire pit, and after the 4 p.m. Mass, the Knights of Columbus will put on a chicken barbecue dinner.

All are welcome to gather for all or any part of the weekend’s schedule. For more information, contact St. Anthony of Padua Parish at 207-857-0490 or stanthonys@portlanddiocese.org, or visit www.stanthonysparish.org.