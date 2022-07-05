BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library has teamed up with Healthy Acadia to offer two introductory Tai Chi for Health Programs this summer. The hour-long sessions will meet every Saturday for eight weeks, from July 23 through Sept. 10. Classes will be held outdoors on the library lawn. The library is located at 34 Mt Desert Street.

Tai Chi is a fun and easy way to take some time for yourself and improve your health. Tai Chi, long described as meditation in motion, is increasingly being called “medication” in motion. The ancient Chinese practice of Tai Chi is clinically proven to be an effective exercise form that improves health and well-being. Tai Chi’s slow, gentle mine-body movements have been found to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing immunity, flexibility, concentration, endurance, balance, and muscle strength. Tai Chi is also effective in relieving physical discomfort and helps to improve physical and mental functioning. These classes are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages. No experience is required.

Tai Chi for Kids and Families, 2 to 3 p.m.

Dr. Paul Lam, Director of the Tai Chi for Health Institute, and his team of medical and Tai Chi experts designed this program to be safe and effective for children of all levels of ability in order to have health benefits and improve quality of life. Children under age 18 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Tai Chi for Beginners, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.

This program will introduce participants to foundational movements from the Yang 24

form. The Yang 24 form is the most widely practiced form worldwide, and is characterized by its soft, circular, open-frame movements.

Pre-registration is required for these classes. Go to https://forms.gle/AVvdyWeajugcSWJf8 to register for one or both of the programs. Once your registration is complete you will receive confirmation via the email address you provided.

For more information contact class instructor Nina Zeldin at nina@healthyacadia.org or 207-479-1206.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization that works to vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s efforts to address food insecurity, and other health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.