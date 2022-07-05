WALDOBORO — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will host its annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. under the big tent at Cider Hill Farm, 785 Main Street in Waldoboro. This will be the fifth year the event will be hosted at the pastoral site, which is generously provided by Jeff Hurd of The Narrows Tavern in Waldoboro, who will also cater the bake.

“This is an event on our calendar that we all look forward to,” said LCDC Chair Chris Johnson. “From the setting, to the food and camaraderie, from the games and raffles to the opportunity to hear leaders from the State House to our Sheriff and more, it never fails to deliver a memorable afternoon,” he continued.

Invited guests for this year’s lobster bake are: U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree; Gov. Janet T. Mills; Maine Senate President Troy Jackson; Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau; Maine Senate candidate Cameron Reny (SD13); House Representative candidate Clint Collamore (HD45), Rep. Lydia Crafts (HD45); Rep. Holly Stover (HD48); candidate Pam Swift (HD62); District Attorney Natasha Irving (PD6); Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett, and County Commissioner Bill Blodgett (D2).

“We welcome all Democrats and unenrolled voters in Lincoln County to attend,” said Geoff Bates, LCDC fundraising leader and organizer of the bake. “And I’d like to give a special shout-out to summer folks who want to see the Maine they love continue its positive direction — come on out! Meet your representatives and help support the policies that make our state an example of ‘The way life should be!’”

The afternoon’s meal will be a traditional shore dinner including lobster baked under seaweed and over an open fire, mussels, corn on the cob, coleslaw, and watermelon. Hot dog and vegan dinners are available, also. Lobster dinner reservations begin at $45; hosting opportunities are available at various levels. Online registration can be found at lincolncountydemocrats.com/lobster. Further information about the event can be found by contacting Bates at 207-644-8776.

The LCDC uses the money they raise through this and other fundraising initiatives to support their local efforts in Lincoln County. Its grassroots mission is to organize volunteers and communicate with voters in support of candidates who believe in the Democratic ideals and principles of government by, of, and for all the people.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee promotes the ideals, principles, and philosophy we share as Democrats. The nomination and election of candidates who advocate these ideals and principles ensure an effective, democratic government of and for all the people.