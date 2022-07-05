ELLSWORTH — WERU Community Radio brings their Summer Concert Series to Ellsworth with a free live music show by Maine artists, GoldenOak and Caroline Cotter, on July 8 from 7–9 p.m. in Franklin Street Parklet. Franklin Street Parklet is located at 124 Main Street, between Elizabeth’s and Sugar Mags Central in downtown Ellsworth.

The event is being presented in partnership with Artsworth, Heart of Ellsworth, and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and is made possible by the following sponsors: Herbal Revolution, GO Logic, 44 North Coffee, Barncastle, and the Maine Arts Commission.

Attendees may bring their own lawn chairs and are asked to park in the municipal lot in front of city hall. Though admission is free, a donation of non-perishable food items for Loaves and Fishes food pantry is encouraged. Full information on the show is available at www.weru.org.

GoldenOak is a Maine-based band that has built a steady and growing fan base with its energetic intimacy, Americana sound, folk-influenced harmonies, and rooting in the natural landscape and social movements of this Maine. Their latest album “Room to Grow” reflects on the emotional and physical impacts of the climate crisis. http://www.goldenoakband.com/

Folk artist Caroline Cotter’s songs take listeners all over the world and into the depths of the human heart. She is an award-winning songwriter who has toured extensively and appeared on the Folk Radio charts. No Depression magazine calls her last record “sweet and smooth, and downright refreshing.” www.carolinecotter.com

WERU Community Radio (89.9 FM) is an independent, noncommercial, educational media organization that engages with the local community to provide diverse music, independent news, public affairs and cultural content that connects, informs, and inspires. https://weru.org/

Heart of Ellsworth is a nonprofit focused on the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Ellsworth, Maine. https://www.heartofellsworth.org/.

Artsworth Studios is a non-profit arts organization attuned to the needs of the community. https://artsworth.org/

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry’s mission is to feed and serve the hungry and eliminate food insecurity in Hancock County. www.loavesandfishesellsworth.