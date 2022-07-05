The former president of Bath Iron Works, who resigned suddenly in April, has been chosen to lead a Canadian shipbuilding company.

Dirk Lesko left Bath Iron Works and offered no explanation on April 7. Lesko has been hired as the president of Irving Shipbuilding, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Irving Shipbuilding builds vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy. The company is based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It was awarded a $25-billion contract in 2011 to build Canada’s future fleet of warships.

Prior to leaving Bath Iron Works, Lesko had worked with the company for 30 years and served as president of the company for five years.

Lesko will take over as president of Irving Shipbuilding on Sept. 1, according to the Press Herald.

Gulfstream Aerospace executive Charles Krugh was tapped by General Dynamics to lead Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works in May.