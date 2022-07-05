The McCain Foods plant bordering Canada in Aroostook County could run off 50 percent solar energy in the near future.

The company, which is the largest buyer of potatoes in The County, is pledging to fully implement renewable energy practices at its various locations by 2030, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

To start that process, McCain Foods will create five community solar gardens to help power the plant located in Easton.

McCain is also pushing to help potato farmers across its nine facilities integrate more sustainable farming practices, including regenerative agricultural practices that help to renew nutrients in the soil and maintain soil health, according to the Sun Journal.

The company also plans to provide skill building opportunities for local Easton families.