Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am left handed. I did not choose to be left handed, I discovered it. I also did not choose to be fond of girls. I discovered it. I imagined all males experienced these feelings.

I learned that some males discovered they had these feelings for males. Not a choice, a discovery. These are men who discover they have an attraction for men, as I did for women. I eventually discovered I was deeply in love with Jean, and she with me. We married.

I don’t understand why some object to men loving men. Be happy for them.

Charlie Cameron

Addison