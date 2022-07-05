A cardboard sign espousing love is posted on the median as a vehicle leaves Route 422, behind an electronic billboard that carries a new message in Worthington, Pa., Saturday, March 30, 2019. A message on the billboard last week had flashed a racial slur and praised the acquittal of a white police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen, prompting Sunoco to cut ties with the sign owner who also owns the former Sunoco station down the road earlier this week. Credit: Keith Srakocic

I am left handed. I did not choose to be left handed, I discovered it. I also did not choose to be fond of girls. I discovered it. I imagined all males experienced these feelings.

I learned that some males discovered they had these feelings for males. Not a choice, a discovery. These are men who discover they have an attraction for men, as I did for women. I eventually discovered I was deeply in love with Jean, and she with me. We married.

I don’t understand why some object to men loving men. Be happy for them.

Charlie Cameron

Addison