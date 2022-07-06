SEARSPORT — Join Friends of Sears Island for yoga on the beach with Missy Hatch on Wednesday, July 20 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Using the beach environment, Hatch will engage participants in a relaxing exploration of movement and stretching, taking advantage of all the natural world has to offer for support. This class is for anyone able to walk on the beach. It will be geared for adults but attentive children are also welcome. Hatch has been teaching yoga since 1989 and enjoys hiking and being outside. No matter the surroundings, there are always stretches that can be done; being unconventional is the fun part.



No pre-registration is required this year, just park along the causeway at the end of Sears Island Road in Searsport, and meet at the kiosk just beyond the island gate. There is no charge for the class but a donation to Friends of Sears Island is always welcome. Please wear comfortable clothing, and bring a beach towel and water. Pets are not permitted at this program. In the event, of rain, class will be canceled. For more information on Friends of Sears Island, visit www.facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.