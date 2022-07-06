Open to the public, the workshop will provide information about managing arthritis and rheumatic disease symptoms

BANGOR, Maine – Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy announced today that it will be hosting a free arthritis self-management workshop from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at the University’s Research and Education Center at 79 Marshall Road.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for anyone with a rheumatic condition to learn more about how to manage their symptoms,” said Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger, an assistant professor in the School of Physical Therapy. “Individuals caring for those with rheumatoid arthritis and healthcare professionals will also find this workshop beneficial.”

There is no cost for anyone to attend or participate. To help attendees leverage the information presented at this workshop, the University will provide every participant with a free binder filled with information and resources. Parking at the University’s Research and Education Center is also free. The workshop is part of the School of Physical Therapy’s commitment to serving the community.

“Beyond the educational component of this event, those with a rheumatic condition who attend will be able to connect socially with others in the greater Bangor area who are living with similar conditions,” said Dr. Karen Huhn, professor and chair of the School of Physical Therapy. “Anyone who wants to learn more about rheumatic diseases and compare notes with individuals in similar circumstances should make it a point to be there.”

Individuals interested in attending this workshop can contact Dr. Steinbarger at 207-941-7181 or steinbargerk@husson.edu to register. To register online, visit https://forms.gle/KsxRSjoh4GUMCTNA9.

Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy provides the advanced knowledge students need to become skilled and knowledgeable practitioners who collaborate with a patient’s health care team to help maximize function. Students can enroll in any of three programs: a six-year bachelor of science in exercise science/doctor of physical therapy degree; a three-year doctor of physical therapy degree or a doctor of physical therapy/master of business administration dual-degree program.

The School of Physical Therapy is just one of several schools that are a part of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. Others include the School of Nursing, the School of Occupational Therapy and the School of Pharmacy.

The facilities at Husson University include designated physical and therapy lecture rooms, laboratories, a cadaver dissection lab, excellent library resources, and wireless computer access.

“Workshops like these are part of our plan at Husson to make SOARing Eagles Healthcare a vital and active facet of Bangor’s healthcare delivery system,” said Dr. James Nash, dean of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. “We already offer a free physical therapy clinic and free physical therapy evaluations to the community several times a year. Adding an educational component to our offerings can help residents of the Greater Bangor area stay healthy and prevent existing conditions from becoming more serious.”

