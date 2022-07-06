PORTLAND — Masses in Spanish are now offered in eight Maine communities, the latest being Skowhegan which will begin to host the Masses this weekend.

Brewer

St. Teresa Church

425 S. Main Street

Every Sunday at 8 a.m.

Cherryfield

St. Michael Church

51 Elm Street

First Sunday of Each Month at 1 p.m.

Lewiston

Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul

122 Ash Street

Every Saturday at 6 p.m.

Live-streamed at www.princeofpeace.me

Pittsfield

St. Agnes Church

238 Detroit Street

Every Friday at 12 p.m.

Portland

Sacred Heart Church

65 Mellen Street

Every Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sanford

Holy Family Church

66 North Street

Second and Fourth Sunday of Each Month at 5 p.m.

Live-streamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream

Skowhegan

Kyes Motel

137 West Front Street

July 10 and 17

For more information about these Masses, call (207) 653-5609.

Waterville

Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel

101 Silver Street

Every Saturday at 4 p.m.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.

If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 347-752-3700; Sister Elsa Telón, RSR, at 207-618-2156; Rosario Starratt at 207-312-4716; or José Pérez at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.