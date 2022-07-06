PORTLAND — Masses in Spanish are now offered in eight Maine communities, the latest being Skowhegan which will begin to host the Masses this weekend.
Brewer
St. Teresa Church
425 S. Main Street
Every Sunday at 8 a.m.
Cherryfield
St. Michael Church
51 Elm Street
First Sunday of Each Month at 1 p.m.
Lewiston
Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul
122 Ash Street
Every Saturday at 6 p.m.
Live-streamed at www.princeofpeace.me
Pittsfield
St. Agnes Church
238 Detroit Street
Every Friday at 12 p.m.
Portland
Sacred Heart Church
65 Mellen Street
Every Sunday at 1 p.m.
Sanford
Holy Family Church
66 North Street
Second and Fourth Sunday of Each Month at 5 p.m.
Live-streamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream
Skowhegan
Kyes Motel
137 West Front Street
July 10 and 17
For more information about these Masses, call (207) 653-5609.
Waterville
Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel
101 Silver Street
Every Saturday at 4 p.m.
Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.
If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 347-752-3700; Sister Elsa Telón, RSR, at 207-618-2156; Rosario Starratt at 207-312-4716; or José Pérez at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.