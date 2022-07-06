On July 10, WERU’s station manager Matt Murphy will present on community radio and the media’s role in addressing the important news topics of today’s world.



The Sunday Speaker Series continues the legacy of Helen and Scott Nearing, icons of the modern back to the land and organic gardening movements, who regularly engaged the community in discussing important issues in meaningful and creative ways. The series’ title, “Living Sanely and Simply in a Troubled World,” is a byline from the Nearings’ most known book, Living the Good Life.

Presentations take place outside at the Good Life Center on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information and directions, go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-374-5386.