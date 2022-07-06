One of Bangor’s public pools is slated to reopen within limited hours after it faced a shortage of lifeguards earlier in June.

Dakin Pool will be open, starting on July 12, Mondays through Thursdays for evening swim. Evening swim sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to Tracy Willette, the city’s Parks and Recreation director.

The pool has enlisted lifeguards from Brewer to address a staff shortage that forced Dakin Pool to close in June. An entry fee of $0.50 is required for children under the age of 16, and those over the age of 16 will be asked to pay a $1 entry fee.

The Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center remains open with regular hours throughout the summer, although those hours are subject to change based on staff availability, according to Willette.