A young boy slides into Dakin Pool during family swim in this 2007 file photo. The pool is reopening with limited hours starting on July 12. Credit: Bridget Brown / BDN

One of Bangor’s public pools is slated to reopen within limited hours after it faced a shortage of lifeguards earlier in June.

Dakin Pool will be open, starting on July 12, Mondays through Thursdays for evening swim. Evening swim sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to Tracy Willette, the city’s Parks and Recreation director.

The pool has enlisted lifeguards from Brewer to address a staff shortage that forced Dakin Pool to close in June. An entry fee of $0.50 is required for children under the age of 16, and those over the age of 16 will be asked to pay a $1 entry fee.

The Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center remains open with regular hours throughout the summer, although those hours are subject to change based on staff availability, according to Willette.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.