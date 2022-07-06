Tatro went off Interstate 95 South in Benton and down an embankment at about 11:33 a.m. while traveling at about 70 mph. The 2013 Chevrolet flipped over and landed on its roof, according to the accident report filed by the Maine State Police.

It is the second time this year that the nonprofit social service agency that serves low-income residents of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties has been sued over a crash involving one of its drivers.

Tatro was driving his own car but was contracted by Penquis to drive qualified individuals to appointments, according to the complaint, which also says that the non-profit was negligent in training drivers.

Tatro allegedly was also involved in a crash that resulted in injuries on Jan. 30, 2020, less than two weeks earlier than the crash involving Stubbs and Morgan.

Stubbs and Morgan are seeking unspecified compensatory damages due to injuries they sustained when Tatro allegedly lost control of the car and veered off I-95, causing it to flip over. Stubbs and Morgan claim their injuries have required and will continue to require medical treatment, and that the crash has left Stubbs unable to work.

Tatro and Morgan were wearing seatbelt but Stubbs, who was sitting in the backseat on the passenger side, was not, according to the accident report. Their injuries are not outlined in the complaint, but they are listed as minor on the accident report. Tatro and Morgan both complained of back pain while Stubbs appeared to have suffered a head injury, the accident report said.

Jeffrey Edwards, the Portland attorney representing Stubbs and Morgan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Penquis spokesperson Renae Muscatell declined to comment on the pending litigation.

In a similar lawsuit, Gregory Richards, 61, sued Penquis in March claiming that the agency was responsible for his wife’s August 2020 death when a driver insisted that she wear a face covering in the car on a hot day instead of using her oxygen while on the way to cancer treatment.

Sally Richards, 59, of Corinna died on Aug. 5, 2020, after collapsing in the driveway of her home, according to Gregory Richards’ attorney, Peter Clifford of Portland. The temperature that day was 83 degrees Fahrenheit.

She was undergoing treatment for lung cancer with COPD at the time of her death, Clifford said. Penquis CAP was scheduled to drive her to Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer for treatment.

In response to that complaint, Penquis denied it was responsible for Sally Richards’ death.