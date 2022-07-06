A woman was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the death of a Pembroke woman in February.

Rebecca Moores, 42, of Robbinston, was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. on Hardy Point Road on Pembroke, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An outstanding warrant for murder had been issued for Moores in connection with the death of 53-year-old Paula Johnson on Feb. 9. Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide, according to Moss.

Johnson’s body was found by authorities at around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at a residence at 515 Leighton Point Road.

Moores was transported to the Washington County Jail. Details on her detainment were not available on Wednesday evening.