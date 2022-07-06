An inmate at Cumberland County Jail was found unresponsive in their cell on Wednesday.

The inmate, who has not been identified at this time, was found in their cell at around 9:57 a.m., according to Capt. John Costello of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate was discovered by a correctional officer while on inspection rounds on Wednesday morning, and medical assistance was called to attempt to revive the person. The person was not able to be revived, according to Costello.

An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner’s office, and an investigation into the circumstances of the inmate’s death has been opened.