A Sanford family still has not been found nearly a week after they were expected to return home.

Nicholas Hansen was last seen with Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old Lydia Hansen, and the three were expected back in the Sanford area last Thursday but family and friends haven’t heard from them. Credit: Courtesy of the Sanford Police Department

Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen were expected to return to the Sanford area last Thursday but relatives and friends have not heard from them, according to the Sanford Police Department.

They were last seen driving a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a Maine license plate reading 1563VJ, Sanford police said earlier this week.

The three were spotted on a surveillance camera in the Rumford area last Wednesday, and they may have been camping in the Phillips area, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne told the Press Herald that it’s “concerning” Sidebotham and Hansen haven’t contacted family or friends.

Family who spoke to NBC affiliate News Center Maine described Nicholas Hansen as Sidebotham’s ex-boyfriend with whom she had a daughter, Lydia.

Anyone who has seen Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen or Nicholas Hansen can contact the Sanford Police Department at 207-324-9170.