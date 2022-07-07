Grade 12, high honors: Samuel Bridges, Madison Coover, Leah Cravin, Grace Dugans, Adam Groski, Leah Higgins, Sean Jost, Katie Kinney, Lauren McGraw, Abby Townsend, and Jeremiah Vadas; honors: Brady Dunham, Tim Foster, McKenzie Hobert, Anthony Lehman, Sydney Nesbitt, Jasmine Saucier, and Joslyn Stutheit.

Grade 11, high honors: Robbie Giles, Abigail Jost, Caleb Leathers, Jason Libby, Ryan Libby, Veronica Mercier, Micah Robert, Hope St. John, and Lexy Wilson; honors: Brina Boudreau, Brianna Emerson, Kayla Parker, Emma Remington, and Michael Yang.

Grade 10, high honors: Natasha Alyokhin, Levi Bard, Abby Brown, Zakery Chadbourne, Grace Lewis, Kate Linnehan, Natalie Todd, Olivia Wadsworth, and Mj Whitcomb; honors: Tessa Baker, Joshua Conley, Hannah Legere, Anna Norris, Jalen Reed, Lily Saucier, and Ezra Wildrick.



Grade nine, high honors: Katherine Benjamin, Joshua Bubar, Nataleigh Dorr, Deborah Faris, Brinn George, Braydon Holmes, Callie Honnell- Cronin, and Hope Nesbitt; honors: Sydney Barnes, Jon Benjamin, Roman Cassidy, Melody Dunn, Gabe Gahagan, Tim Martin, Ellie Mason, Sam McGraw, Cole Payne, Isaiah Peavey, Meghan Remington, Jeriah Robert, Tristan Shaw, and Olivia Urbanski.