Portland has moved another step closer to potential overhauling the city’s political structure.

The Portland Charter Commission unanimously approved a slate of proposals that now go to the City Council for review before eventually going to voters this November, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The most dramatic shift will be in the city’s top management. The commission has proposed elevating the mayor as Portland’s chief executive who would craft a city budget and nominate department heads. Meanwhile, the commission would diminish the power of the city manager, who would report to the mayor while overseeing department heads, the Press Herald reported.

The City Council would have power to remove the mayor or order a recall election with a three-quarter majority vote. Under the proposals, the council would expand from nine members to 12, according to the Portland newspaper.

That proposed realignment has been met with opposition from Mayor Kate Snyder and her predecessors, who warned the changes may politicize the city’s governance.

The charter commission, however, has argued the office of mayor lacks authority to implement policy while power is vested in the unelected city manager, the Press Herald reported.

Ultimately, voters will decide this November whether to accept those changes — and more — to the city charter.