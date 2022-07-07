Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Jury duty is a privilege. Jury duty is also a burden. I served on a jury several years ago and was riveted by the process, but when I recently received a summons, I wasn’t exactly thrilled.

Because of COVID there was a backlog of cases and those of us who were called were asked to keep two months open for both jury selection and for the possibility of serving on one or more jury. Although I participated in the jury selection process, I wasn’t chosen to serve as a juror.

Nevertheless, I would like to comment on all of the folks who work at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. They were there day in and day out keeping us informed as each long day of sitting and waiting unfolded. Their kindness, professionalism, and sense of humor helped ease the tension and boredom. Judge Ann Murray, who presided over the courtroom during jury selection, was patient and compassionate while also acknowledging our time commitment to the process.

Potential jury duty may be fraught with anxiety, but the folks at the Penobscot Judicial Center do their very best to create a welcoming environment.

Bev Wilson

Hampden