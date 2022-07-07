Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The voters in the Republican primary in Senate District 10 recently selected Peter Lyford to represent our party in the November election cycle. He faced a very worthy and respected individual, Robert Cross, in this primary. Civility reigned in this race, featuring door-to-door campaigning engagement, with good and honest people working for “their” candidate. The difference? Experience.

Aside from Lyford’s years as an employer and entrepreneur and charity leadership, his experience as an effective state representative made the difference. His principled voting record speaks volumes. This fall the voters in Senate District 10 will enjoy a candidate of legislative know-how and ability to present difficult issues in a civil manner.

Mark Burnett

Orrington