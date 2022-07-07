Heavy thunderstorms rolling across eastern Maine tomorrow could drop hail on parts of the state, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are expected throughout Piscataquis and Penobscot counties, with warnings for scattered storms extending toward Houlton and the Down East region. Storms are expected to start around noon, continue into the evening and dissipate around midnight in some areas.

Thunderstorms will most likely move into the Dover-Foxcroft region, where temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s, around 2 p.m., following heavy rain in the morning. The region is expected to get up to a quarter inch of rainfall, with some areas experiencing intense storms getting small hail and increased rainfall. Skies are expected to remain cloudy through the evening, with chances of rain petering out after 8 p.m.

Temperatures will most likely be in the high 70s in the Bangor region tomorrow, with expected winds blowing 7 to 9 miles per hour. Scattered showers are expected to start in the morning, turning to heavier showers and thunderstorms around 1 p.m. Thunderstorms may bring gusty winds and small hail, and up to a quarter inch of rainfall.

Although the Calais and Houlton regions can expect scattered showers to start in the midmorning, thunder storms aren’t expected to start until after 3 p.m., and continuing until around 1 a.m. on Saturday. The storms are expected to maintain intensity as they move eastward, bringing possible hail and high gusts of wind, along with up to a quarter inch of rainfall.

Skies in eastern Maine are expected to clear and make way for a sunny, temperate weekend with inland temperatures averaging in the mid-70s on Saturday, and expected temperatures in the low 70s near the coast.