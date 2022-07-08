Join us at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. for a free showing of “A Watershed Moment,” a short film that tells the story of many groups coming together over multiple years to restore fish passage throughout the entire Bagaduce River Watershed. A Q&A featuring partners involved in the restoration projects and collaborative management efforts will follow.

Three coastal Maine communities, numerous nonprofits, engineering and construction companies, and state and federal management agencies found a way to restore historic fish passages and do the necessary community science to reinstate and become stewards of the alewife runs in their backyards. Rooted in collaboration, this story can act as a beacon of hope for other communities involved in fish passage restoration and community-driven stewardship.

“A Watershed Moment” is about people, fish, and the water that connects them — and what it takes to keep that connection alive and strong.

View the trailer at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AEkgaaPNPY&t=37s.

This event is in collaboration with Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries and Maine Coast Heritage Trust.