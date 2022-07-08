ELLSWORTH – Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka (Musical)

Music: Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley

Lyrics: Leslie Bricusse, Anthony Newley

Book: Tim McDonald, Leslie Bricusse

Directed by Ashley Terwilliger

Musical Director – David Sheehy

This is the stage version of the classic movie musical starring Gene Wilder with roles for actors of all ages (reading is required). The Grand encourages people of all ethnicities, gender identities, and ages, as well as people with disabilities, to audition for productions, volunteer for events, and make this “your” Grand. The Grand is a home away from home for the entire community.

Thursday, July 28, 6– 8:30 p.m. at The Grand

Sunday, July 31, 1–3:30 p.m. at The Grand

*Actors will be seen in sign-up order and should not be required for the duration of the audition times.

Prepare 16-32 bars of a classic musical theater song. Please bring sheet music for the accompanist, with the section you are singing clearly marked. Acapella singing or karaoke tracks are strongly discouraged. Be prepared to list any rehearsal and/or performance date conflicts.

*Actors may be asked to sing or read from the script as well as learn simple choreography.

Performance Dates: Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9

(Actors with performance conflicts will not be cast.)