Join us on Friday, July 29 at 12:30 p.m. as Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, will address the current state of lobstering in Maine including the serious challenges facing the industry such as federal regulations and off-shore energy projects that threaten the future of Maine’s lobstering heritage.

This one-hour presentation will be moderated by MCCF’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Carla Guenther and include commercial fishermen who will take part in the conversation.

Register for this free, online talk at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eh2gl_h6RNG2w6COk2iVUA

This series is hosted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.