A new poll paid for by a national Republican group found a tight race for control of the Maine Legislature this fall, with cost of living the most important issue for voters, followed by abortion rights.

The survey, paid for by the Republican State Leadership Committee, which provided detailed information on the poll to the Bangor Daily News, is the first released publicly this year to provide insight on how Maine voters are thinking about Maine House and Senate races.

It highlights the role that inflation and high costs of living could play in November’s election. But nearly 1 in 5 voters also picked abortion rights as their top issue, suggesting a possible motivating issue for Democrats in a year expected to be good for Republicans.

The poll surveyed 600 likely Maine voters from June 28 through 30. The margin of error was 4 percent.

When Mainers were asked whether they were more likely to vote for Republicans or Democrats in state legislative races this fall, the poll found a virtual tie, with 48 percent of voters saying they would definitely or probably vote for the Democratic candidate compared with 47 percent definitely or probably voting for the Republican and 5 percent unsure.

Among independent voters, 49 percent favored the Republican candidate compared with 44 percent saying they would vote for a Democrat. But the Democratic party registration edge in the state put the party now in control of Augusta slightly ahead.