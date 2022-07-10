RUMFORD – Come join the fun and help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. What better place to do so than on the upper Androscoggin River and the birthplace of Edmund Muskie the author of the Historic Clean Water Act.

This year’s race will be held at the Rumford Route 2 Boat Launch on Aug. 27, with two separate course lengths starting and finishing at the boat launch. The 10-mile race begins at 10 a.m. followed at 10:30 a.m. by the 5-mile course. Both courses start by going downstream around Wheeler Island and then proceeding upstream to a turnaround buoy and returning to the start/finish line.

This event is being hosted by the Chisholm Ski Club Paddle Sports Program. Race updates and online registration can be viewed on the Chisholm Ski Club website: https://Chisholmskiclub.org/paddlesports.

Racer sign in and on-site registration begins at 8 a.m. at the boat launch.

Participants must sign a USCA waiver and comply with all USCA flatwater racing safety requirements. Life jackets are required for each paddler, as well as a bailing device in each watercraft.

Race classes : K-1 Men, K-1 Women, K-1Jr., C-2, C-1 Men, C-1 Women C2-Jr/Sr, C2-Jr., SUP Men, SUP Women,

The 10-mile course also has a Surf Ski class.

On water safety will be provided by the Mahoosuc Mountain Search and Rescue and the Rumford Fire Department water rescue team.

The cost per persona of registration will be $20 online through 5 p.m. Aug. 26 or $35 on race day starting at 8 a.m. The first 100 registrants will receive a free colorful event T-shirt. There will be food vendors, music, and swag raffles, awards will go to the first three finishers in each class.

The event is sanctioned by the United States Canoe Association. Partners and sponsors include Turner Publishing, Town of Rumford, Black Mountain of Maine. Community Energy, Androscoggin Watershed Council, Rumford Polar Bears Snowmobile Club, Dan Warner, Preble Family, Rumford Fire Department, Rumford Parks and Recreation, Maine Canoe and Kayak Racing Organization, and New England Canoe and Kayak Association.