AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine has an open call for Venturing Forth: Business Planning for Entrepreneurs, a tuition-free, comprehensive, online course starting Aug. 23.



For new entrepreneurs or existing business owners, Venturing Forth helps participants create a written business plan from start to finish with feedback from facilitators and fellow entrepreneurs. The 14-week course covers topics including the customer, competition, marketing, recordkeeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. In-class activities, guest speakers, and homework assignments lead to the completed business plan and road map for success. This comprehensive course includes three follow-up networking sessions.

Individuals complete an online application and attend an orientation and individual interview to participate in the class. Applications are due by noon on Monday, Aug. 15 and are accessible online.

The Venturing Forth class will meet remotely via Zoom on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 23 through Nov. 22.

“Business owners work through this intensive class with their peers who are facing similar challenges and solving similar problems,” said NVME Program Director Jean Dempster. “We cover a great deal of material in depth with the goal of each entrepreneur finishing the class with a complete business plan.”

Anyone with a business idea or current business is welcome to apply. The 60-hourcourse also qualifies for three pass/fail credits from the University of Maine at Augusta upon approval of a completed business plan.

To request or complete an application, register for the orientation, or learn more, contact Gigi Guyton at New Ventures Maine (gigi.guyton@maine.edu) or visit the New Ventures Maine website.



The mission of NVME is to help Maine people succeed in the changing economy and achieve economic security for themselves and their families. NVME achieves its mission by providing training and individual advising in planning careers, starting businesses, and managing money and building assets. New Ventures Maine is a statewide education and economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution. For more information on the Venturing Forth program and other classes and services offered by New Ventures Maine, visit www.newventuresmaine.org.