Historian Bill Case will discuss “America and the Holocaust” on Sunday, July 17 at the Good Life Center in Harborside. After receiving his masters in public administration degree from the Maxwell School of Citizenship at Syracuse University, Case has been an instructor at the high school and college level for over 50 years, including Maine Maritime Academy and George Stevens Academy. He will explore how the Holocaust differs from other historical genocides. This will be followed by an analysis of ways that American thought influenced the rise of the Nazi police state as well as by an exploration of America’s response to the growth of German antisemitism. The talk will conclude with consideration of lessons learned as they apply to the modern rise of tyranny.

The Sunday Speaker Series continues the legacy of Helen and Scott Nearing, icons of the modern back to the land and organic gardening movements, who regularly engaged the community in discussing important issues in meaningful and creative ways. Presentations take place outside at the Good Life Center on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information and directions, go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-374-5386.