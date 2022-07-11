Manned and unmanned Aviation Studies at the University of Maine at Augusta delivers a program of study for students who aspire to be pilots. Remotely piloted aircraft students also learn how to design, build, and maintain both fixed wing and quadcopter aircraft. They design systems with video and telemetry equipment and learn how to fly commercial missions.

The Aviation Studies program will be hosting a series of events throughout the state this summer to educate Mainers about Unmanned Aerial Systems, better known as drones or remotely piloted aircraft. The events will be held at all eight UMA Centers and at its Bangor campus, and are free for participants.

Each event will include a 90-minute presentation about the program and will explain the different course offerings for non-credit, credit, certificate, and early college courses. Each presentation will also explain how individuals and organizations are using drones and what the future of the industry holds. The presentations will close with a Q&A session, followed by flying demonstrations of several of UMA’s aircraft (weather permitting).

UMA is the only university in Maine with an unmanned aerial system pilot training program and has already trained over 300 students in its basic Commercial Drone course. The program is adaptable to several different academic endeavors. Students may work towards a bachelor’s degree in applied science with remotely piloted aircraft major; earn a 31-credit hour certificate in Unmanned Aerial Systems; or take the basic Commercial Drone course to prepare for the FAA Part 107 Commercial Remote Pilot certificate. The 31-credit hour UAS certificate is approved for financial aid for qualified students.

The schedule of UMA UAS events will be:

· UMA Rockland Center, Wednesday, July 13, 4 – 7 pm

· UMA Saco Center, Thursday, July 14, 1 – 4 pm

· UMA Ellsworth Center, Monday, July 25, 1 – 4 pm

· UMA Rumford Center, Wednesday, July 27, 9 am – 12 pm

· UMA Lewiston Center, Wednesday, July 27, 2 – 5 pm

· UMA Bangor campus (2 sessions), Wednesday, August 3, 9 am – 12pm & 1 – 4pm

· UMA Houlton Center, Thursday, August 4, 1 – 4 pm

· UMA East Millinocket Center, Friday, August 5, 9am – 12pm

· UMA Brunswick Center, Friday, September 9, 12 pm – 3 pm

Visit https://www.uma.edu/locations for specific addresses of all UMA locations.



Anyone with an interest in learning more about UMA’s aviation program is welcome to attend at a location convenient to them. First responders and other state agencies will find the information very useful in their operations. Others who will find the events useful and are encouraged to attend include K-12 STEM teachers, employers with drone needs and independent contractors who want to learn to fly drones. Real estate brokers, construction companies, and inspectors are also encouraged to attend this free informational event. Also, since UMA has an aviation pathway in its Early College program, the presentation will be ideal for high school students with an interest in aviation.

For more information and for event locations, please visit: https://www.uma.edu/droneevent.