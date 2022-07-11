The operator of the major power grid in Texas asked people in the state to conserve electricity on Monday during a period when it expects a record high demand.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a conservation appeal from 2 to 8 p.m. and a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage.

No systemwide outages were expected, the grid operator said late Sunday.

Hot temperatures were forecast to continue through at least the next week in North Texas, with highs ranging from 100 to 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Electricity reduction could be achieved by turning up thermostats by a degree or two or postponing running major appliances or pool pumps, according to the Public Utility Commission.

ERCOT said that it was using reserve power and calling upon large electric customers who have volunteered to reduce their energy use.

Projections on Sunday showed that wind generation would come in at less than 10% of capacity, according to ERCOT.

Story by Emerson Clarridge, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.