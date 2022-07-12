A local news anchor has gone missing.

Blake Lipton, 29, of Hermon has not been seen since Monday, FOX Bangor reports.

Lipton of Hermon was last seen in Bangor on Monday, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. He is described as being 5-foot-7 with brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs around 180 pounds.

Lipton reportedly failed to show up for work, but his vehicle was in the parking lot at the place of his employment, according to a Facebook post by Cathy Painter Lipton, Blake Lipton’s Mother.

Anyone with information about Lipton’s whereabouts can contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 207-945-4636.