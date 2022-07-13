A local news anchor was found safe in his home on Tuesday evening, hours after he was first reported missing.

Blake Lipton, 29, of Hermon was reported missing by his employer, Fox ABC Bangor, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to John Knappe, chief deputy for the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen on Monday evening.

Police found Lipton around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Knappe said the case is closed and the “fairly uneventful” situation was likely a misunderstanding.

Lipton allegedly didn’t come into work on Tuesday, but his vehicle was in the parking lot of the ABC FOX News office in Bangor, according to a Facebook post from Cathy Painter Lipton, Blake Lipton’s mother.

Cathy Painter Lipton said her son was “going to the hospital to be checked over” after being found, but no further details were provided as of Wednesday morning.