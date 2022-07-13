SANFORD — Bishop Robert Deeley will present a Matthew 25 Award along with a check for $5,000 to the St. Thérèse Food Closet of St. Thérèse Parish in Sanford during a special Mass at Holy Family Church, located on 66 North Avenue in Sanford, on Saturday, July 23, at 4 p.m. All are welcome to gather at the Mass which will also be livestreamed.

Presented by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry program, Matthew 25 Awards are given to parishes to assist them in expanding their capacity to serve more people or to develop a new social ministry. Ministries that receive the awards must be directly serving vulnerable people in need, regardless of faith affiliation, and adhering to the principles of the Bible verse Matthew: 25 (“I was hungry and you gave me food. I was thirsty and you gave me drink…”).

Located in the St. Ignatius Gymnasium on 25 Riverside Avenue in Sanford, the St. Thérèse Food Closet is open every Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. The food closet provides food to hundreds in need in the community, particularly veterans, senior citizens, the disabled, and the homeless. No identification is needed to receive food nor does an individual or family have to live in Sanford. The food closet serves anyone in need regardless of faith.

“Our inventory relies on parish donations of cash and canned food as well as a monthly allocation of government food,” said Barbara Russell, the coordinator of the food closet. “Our community neighbors are hungry. Some desperately need food and support. We provide it to them in a non-judgmental, friendly environment.”

The food closet had humble beginnings, operating out of the parish office from its inception in August of 2016. A year later, insufficient donations threatened to derail the program, but Barbara volunteered to take over coordinating the program in 2017 and got right to work. New volunteers were recruited, new sources of food donations were secured, and a system of tracking donations, inventory, and clients was established.

“We got the word out in the parish through the parish’s weekly bulletin,” said Barbara. “Weekly requests for specific items were more successful than a general list. We also cooperate and exchange food with other community food banks to help each other.”

Three years ago, the food closet moved into its current home at St. Ignatius Gymnasium.

“The St. Ignatius Gymnasium is a great location for many reasons. By keeping the inventory on a first-floor location, the safety issue stemming from volunteers being forced to carry boxes of canned goods up and down a narrow winding staircase each week is eliminated,” said Barbara.

And the benevolence has extended from the food closet to the wider community.

“One of our clients who comes in each week mentioned that his roof leaked, and he needed help. Many of our volunteers are Knights of Columbus members and they provided funds and volunteers to fix his roof and clean up his yard,” said Barbara. “It’s a special place with special people.”

Community contributions are always needed to help the ministry meet the demand. Donations for the food closet can be dropped off each weekend before Masses at Holy Family Church. If you are able to volunteer for the program or would like to make a monetary donation to support its mission, individuals can contact Barbara at 603-970-0306 or visit www.stthereseparishmaine.org/foodcloset.

For more information about Matthew 25 Awards, the many Parish Social Ministry programs assisting throughout Maine, or ways that you can help, visit www.ccmaine.org/parish-social-ministry.