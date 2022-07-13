STOCKHOLM – The town of Stockholm has received $10,000 from the Maine Community Foundation to create a playground that will provide interactive play opportunities for children of differing abilities and their caregivers. The grant funding comes from MaineCF’s Aroostook County Fund ($9,240) and the Caroline D. Gentile Fund ($760).

“Creative, safe, and fun playgrounds are vital for kids. This grant will help move us closer to the realization of our goal,” said Lindsey Theriault, chairperson of the Stockholm Recreation Committee. “I am incredibly excited that we will be welcoming children and families to this beautiful, newly renovated space. Open play space and the opportunity to interact with nature is critical for the healthy development of our children and an important resource for all our area residents, especially families. Play is essential to healthy development, promoting everything from critical thinking to social and emotional skills.”

The Stockholm Recreation Committee was formed in October 2020 with construction of an inclusive playground at the Stockholm Community Center as its first objective. The town recently designated significant funding for this project and substantial private donations are already being generated by the public fundraising campaign. The Stockholm Rec Committee urges everyone to participate as they can to reach the ambitious $95,000 campaign goal. The Stockholm Community Playground will be a fun destination for parents, grandparents, and caregivers of children with varying abilities. For more information call 207-227-9296 or visit http://www.facebook.com/StockholmPlayground.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel located in Portland and across the state, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.