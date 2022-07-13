A Peru woman has died after crashing into a turning vehicle in Shirley.

Jessica Lavigne, 46, was driving on Route 15 about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday when she attempted to pass Douglas and Sabrina Staley, both 44, of Florida when they went to make a left turn, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

Lavigne struck their vehicle before hitting a telephone pole, the TV station reported.

Lavigne died from her injuries, while the Staleys suffered only minor injuries.

Shirley is north of Monson in Piscataquis County.