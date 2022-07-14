PORTLAND — The annual African Gala will be held at the Guild Hall of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located on 307 Congress Street in Portland, on Saturday, July 30, from 5-9 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of music, dancing, and foods from many African countries, including Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Cameroon, Sudan, and Angola. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children.

The proceeds will benefit the benevolent efforts of Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish. The parish provides countless community programs, social justice presentations, and workshops for local residents. In addition, the parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week and when in need, hundreds in the neighborhood turn to the parish for clothes and household items.

The vibrant spirit of the parish and its advocacy for the poor and marginalized are well-known throughout the city. For decades, parishioners have arrived in Maine from many African and Central American countries and joined existing Sacred Heart/St. Dominic parishioners to create a community of praise in which all are welcome.

For more information about the gala, contact Alice at 626-224-5286.