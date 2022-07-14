FARMINGTON – Skowhegan Savings broke ground this week on what will be their new home in Farmington. The new branch, on Wilton Road next to Hannaford Drive, will replace their current location next door.

“We have been in our current location, here in Farmington, for the past 10 years,” said David Cyr, president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings. “The building is a great building, a historic building, but it is a leased building that isn’t quite suited to our needs anymore. We look forward to this new location that is designed to better serve our customers.”

The new branch will be just under 2,400 square feet and will offer three drive through lanes, with one dedicated to an ATM, ample parking and have a focus on additional interior space to serve customers.

Skowhegan Savings, a mutual savings bank that is owned by its customers, has been serving personal and business customers throughout the state of Maine for over 150 years and looks to continue growing with the Farmington community.

“If you look at the good will that we do in our communities, that’s the second big thing that you will see about us. We are part of your communities,” said Cyr. “We’re your neighbors, your friends, your bankers and we enjoy being a part of Farmington in these roles. We look forward to continuing to support the area and those in it, not only with your banking needs but also as a positive community partner, for years to come.”

Being constructed by Plymouth Engineering out of Newport, it is expected that the new branch will open early next year.