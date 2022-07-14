Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I believe that siting a rocket launch facility on the water in Steuben, Maine is a very poor idea.

A launchpad failure or explosion could rain down debris onto some of Maine’s most scenic shoreline and valuable lobster and shell fisheries. Could foam fire suppressants containing PFAS be used and contaminate the surrounding shoreline and waters? These are the “forever chemicals” that have contaminated farm and public water supplies around the state. This site is not far from Acadia National Park.

Where was the public discussion of this hastily selected rocket launch site?

Mark Roman

Solon