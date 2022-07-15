PORTLAND — The third annual Maine Sacred Music Conference will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland. Musicians, religious, and lay people are all welcome to gather in exploring the liturgical forms and practices that form the foundation of Catholic worship and celebrate the beauty and reverence of Catholic liturgy.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the conference getting underway at 9:15 a.m. A variety of sessions and topics are planned, including:

“Towards Realizing the Heavenly Vision: The Unfinished Task of Sanctifying”

“The Sacred Shape of Music: Discerning the Transcendent in Song”

A cantor masterclass led by Leon Griesbach

A discussion on the chants between the readings led by Monsignor Marc Caron, vicar general and moderator of the curia in the Diocese of Portland

A keynote address by Fr. Justin Ward, S.T.L., the vicar for sacred liturgy for the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama

The conference will end with the celebration of Mass in the Cathedral at 4 p.m.

The cost of the conference is $25.

To register or if you have any questions, please contact Bridgette Wargovich, director of sacred music at the Cathedral, at bridgette.wargovich@portlanddiocese.org.