SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island are collaborating on an ocean-themed StoryWalk® for families to enjoy along the Homestead Trail on Sears Island as part of the library’s summer reading theme “Oceans of Possibilities.” As families walk along the woods path, they will find posts with laminated pages of the book “Between the Tides” by Fran Hodgkins and illustrated by Jim Sollers. Children will learn about life in the intertidal zone and how crabs, periwinkles, mussels, and a variety of other species have adapted to their ever-changing environment. After completing the StoryWalk®, families are encouraged to explore the beach to look for sea creatures. This book is ideal for kids ages 4-8.



The StoryWalk® will be available from through Aug. 31, and directions to the start of the story can be found by the kiosk just beyond the island gate. From start to finish, the story will cover approximately a half mile of the trail. Sears Island is located off of Route 1 on Sears Island Road, just east of downtown Searsport.

To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland. For more information on the Carver Memorial Library, visit www.carverlibrary.org. The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.